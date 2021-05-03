North Marion High School helps military mom surprise daughter after 1-year Iraq deployment

RACHEL, W.Va. – North Marion High School joined forces with the mother of one of its students for a big surprise Monday.

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Lynda Tulanowski has spent the last year deployed in Iraq and on her return, wanted to surprise her daughter, who is a student at North Marion.

That’s where the school came in. A school assembly was organized that included a game of “Husky Says,” a take-off on “Simon Says,” with a nod to the school’s mascot.

Tulanowski’s daughter was brought up on stage as one of the contestants. You can’t play “Husky Says” without the school’s mascot joining in. As the game is played, someone inside the mascot costume is seen in the background.

After a few minutes, Husky said: “Cover your eyes.” While the students’ eyes were covered, off came the head of the mascot costume and out popped Sgt. Tulanowski.

When Husky said: “Turn around,” Tulanowski’s daughter laid eyes on her mother for the first time in a year, quickly joining her in an extended embrace as cheers and Lee Greenwood’s God Bless the U.S.A. rang out.

You can watch the whole surprise unfold on the school’s Facebook page.