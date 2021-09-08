North Marion High School students honored for registering to vote

Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Secretary of State Mac Warner recognized students at North Marion High School with a plaque for their efforts in registering to vote.

The project was started in 2019 with student Mackenzie Renner visited every homeroom and passed out information on voting registration. Renner stated that she started doing this because she knew how important it was for young people to get involved.

At that time, North Marion High School had 100% of their students, who were eligible to register to vote, at that time register.

Renner said it’s an honor to be recognized. She continued to explain that she didn’t think they would get that many people to make much of an impact.

“You have that voice and you have that right,” explained Renner. “It’s good that you use it. Especially young people, we are the future.”

Students were able to hear a presentation by a Jennings Randolph impersonator, who gave the history of how that amendment was passed and the role the state played in that decision-making.

Marion County Superintendent Dr. Donna Hage said it’s exciting seeing a Marion County school recognized.

“I think it’s wonderful that we often are asked what we can do for our country and so when you think of the basic right of voting and the opportunities that we can take to support our country this is the essence of it,” Dr. Hage.

Hage said this is an opportunity not only to recognize what they have done to become registered voters but also what they’ve learned in their classes.