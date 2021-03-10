North Marion High School students run statistics for who would win in the King Kong vs. Godzilla fight

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Who would win the ultimate battle – Godzilla or King Kong?

That’s the debate four students at North Marion High School started having one day in homeroom.

That’s when their teacher, Loren Bane, heard them and asked them to run some statistics on it. The four students used the entire homeroom period writing down different categories to measure King Kong and Godzilla.

The students then asked staff, friends and family and sorted those responses on a spread sheet.



The results — a tie! Bane explained that she was surprised the students wanted to do this in homeroom just for fun but says it brought a little joy to everyone in the community.

“It’s been really good for the school cause it’s been learning for the sake of learning, and it’s gotten the kids excited about coming to school in a time when I think a lot of kids and teachers and staff are just experiencing a lot of burnout,” Bane described.

Bane explained that they keep updating the scales for different categories, but they run the data it’s neck and neck every time they run the data. She says the community will probably continue to have the debate until the move comes out in April.