RACHEL, W.Va. (WBOY) — North Marion High School held a career fair on Wednesday, showing students different paths for life after high school.

More than 40 different organizations, businesses and colleges met with students in small sessions to explain what they do and how they can start preparing for the future.

School administration hopes students will see if they want to attend college, join an occupation straight out of high school, or go to school for a job presented at Wednesday’s fair.

“We want to show them that there’s bigger things out there for them,” Lisa Henline, Assistant Principal at North Marion High School, said. “Our job is to give them the tools to be successful, so, when they get to experience something, you get to see that ‘ah-ha’ moment with a student, that’s when we’re fulfilled as educators.”

12 News Anchor Harley Benda also participated in the event, giving a presentation about journalism and what a news reporter does in a day at 12 News.

12 News was a presenter during North Marion High School’s Career Fair. (WBOY Image)

Henline mentioned that students asked good questions to presenters and gave good feedback to school staff about the day.