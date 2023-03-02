RACHEL, W.Va. (WBOY) — North Marion High School Robotics will be hosting a spaghetti dinner fundraiser this weekend to help fund their trips for future competitions.

The dinner will be held on Saturday, March 4 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at North Marion High School, and attendees can either dine in or take their food home with a drive-through.

“This team is on track to participate in several championships this year and their ability to participate relies on fundraising and donor efforts!” said a post from the North Marion High School Robotics Facebook page.

Tickets are available online or can be purchased at the door with cash, check, credit or debit.