RACHEL, W.Va. (WBOY) — North Marion High School has released that the teacher who died from a medical emergency on Tuesday was long-time teacher and coach Nelson Elliot.

Nelson Elliot (Courtesy: North Marion High School)

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the school posted, “Our hearts are broken, yet still so full from the memories and smiles you’ve left us with. Rest easy, Mr. Elliott. “

As well as a math teacher, Elliot was a soccer, baseball and football coach at North Marion. In a statement to 12 News on Wednesday, Marion County Schools Superintendent Donna Heston called Elliot a “respected educator and coach who touched so many throughout the county during his long and dedicated career.”

She went on to say, “His legacy will live on for the strong, positive and unending dedication he gave to the teaching profession and our student-athletes.”

A now 12 News photographer who had Mr. Elliot as an Algebra II teacher in high school more than 20 years ago said that he would always make you smile and make you enjoy math, even if you didn’t like it at all. “He always just made you happy.”

To show their support, students and staff have begun leaving notes, photos and even flowers and stuffed animals at Mr. Elliot’s classroom door.

(Courtesy: North Marion High School) (Courtesy: North Marion High School)

On Thursday, March 30, students and staff across Marion County will wear silver and black, the Huskies’ colors, “in support of North Marion Huskies and Elliott family.”