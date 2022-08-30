FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fairmont State University is getting its students familiar with their post-graduation options at its college of nursing career fair.

Students talking to recruiters at the nursing career fair. WBOY image.

On Tuesday, more than 300 nursing students had the opportunity to visit the booths during the fair. Businesses and organizations such as WVU Medicine, Charleston Area Medical Center, WV Caring and more met face-to-face with students to look over their resumes and discuss their job application process.

“Unfortunately, the number of nurses has gone down and so we want to do what we can to grow those nursing numbers again, get more students interested in the program, get out to schools, talk to the students, get them information about WVU Medicine,” WVU Medicine Nurse Recruiter Britian Schaefer said.

Fairmont State staff members said this fair allows the students to warm up to a career and let them know what’s out there before their job search officially starts.

“It sets them up for success,” Fairmont State Director of Career Services and Civic Engagement, Susan Rodriguez, said. “This is a wonderful opportunity for them to meet one-on-one with employers and talk about opportunities, careers and hopefully set them up for life.”

This was the first time Fairmont State has held a career fair for their nursing students. In December of 2022, Gov. Jim Justice addressed the nursing shortage in a COVID-19 press conference.

Fairmont State students at nursing career fair (WBOY Image)

“Last year alone, 1,700 West Virginia nurses didn’t renew their license, and 68% of them said the reason they didn’t is because they were just plain tired,” he said.

Cari Morgan, nurse director WVU’s Fairmont Medical Center said that the shortage is still there but visiting career fairs and other schools is one way WVU Medicine is making efforts to reduce it.

“Supporting our community, encouraging people to go into nursing,” Morgan said about the keys to increasing the number of nurses in the state. “It’s not just supporting the colleges, it’s reaching out to the community and showing them nursing is a good career path.”

Fairmont State University will host more career fairs for its aviation and business students in September.