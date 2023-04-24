WORTHINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Worthington Volunteer Fire Department is asking the public for help after its department was robbed last month.

According to a Facebook post, a male broke into the fire department and stole many items, although it did not specifically say what items. Photos posted by the department showed what appears to be a white man in a light-colored shirt carrying a dark-colored bag or backpack.

(Photos courtesy of the Worthington Fire Department)

Timestamps from the photos say that they were taken between 4:30 and 5:00 a.m. on March 24.

“Every day our volunteer members work to save lives and depend on the equipment that was stolen. It is absolutely shameful for someone to break into a volunteer fire station and steal life saving equipment that could be used to save a life,” said the Worthington Fire Department post.

Anyone with information should contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Department at 304-367-5300.