Old town building is up for sale in White Hall

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – The Town of White Hall has put up their old town building on the market, now that they have completely moved out of it, and into their new public safety building.

The old town hall building was put up on the market in January. It was originally built is 2005 and is one story high. The building is located at 3 Timrod, Dr., White Hall, WV. The location is a quarter of a mile down the road from all the main shopping centers, and core traffic flow.

The building is a total of 2,830 square feet, and the lot is 2.15 acres. White Hall Town Coordinator Cindy Stovers said the building has had a lot of people come through.

“We have had a lot of positive feedback about the building,” said Stover. “At our last meeting there were a lot of ideas of what the building could be to benefit everyone in the neighborhood town.”

Some of the suggestions at the last town meeting were a daycare center, park, nursing home, neighborhood center, or with enough remodeling, a completely flip to someones house. The current price is at $299,900.00.

“They will need to do some renovation on it, interior renovations. They can turn it into however many exam rooms, or office spaces they needed,” said Mayor of White Hall John Michael. “I believe everyone is aware that there is a concern with this pandemic, but we’re sure it will sell in what, we can use the word normal amount of time.”

The biggest benefit of this property is White Hall has limited restrictions as far as zoning, so it could be turned into whatever a buyer wanted.

If you are interested in touring the facility, or want more information about the building, can call either 304-365-2122 or 304-612-0322.

New White Hall Public Safety building photos below.