FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Eagles’ Wings Therapeutic Horsemanship welcomed the public to its free Christmas on the Farm event on Sunday.

On Eagles’ Wings Therapeutic Horsemanship offers those with physical, cognitive, emotional, and social disabilities a chance to interact with its therapy horses.

The Christmas on the Farm event was open for all of the public to join in and see what the program has to offer. Christmas crafts, games and snacks were offered to visitors as well.

Attendees also had the opportunity to meet with eight of the farm’s 20 horses, who were all temporarily renamed after each of Santa’s reindeer. Mr. and Mrs. Claus were also available to meet and take photos with, alongside their special Rudolph—a miniature pony with a red toy nose.

A few of On Eagles’ Wings’ horses up close and personal with 12 News. (WBOY photos)

12 News spoke with On Eagles’ Wings special events coordinator, Jacob Vangilder, on why it was important to offer this event to the public.

“We believe that it is life-changing. Our motto is ‘We change lives one hoofbeat at a time,’ and it’s amazing to see the change that these horses have on children and adults on a daily basis. The horses that we have here are truly special horses we go through a very careful vetting process. These guys wouldn’t hurt a fly,” said Vangilder.

Although this was On Eagles’ Wings’ final public event of the year, you can keep up with the program and its’ horses through its Facebook page, website and Instagram.