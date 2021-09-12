On Eagles’ Wings Therapeutic Horsemanship hosts jamboree open house

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – On Eagles’ Wings Therapeutic Horsemanship held a jamboree open house at their facility in Fairmont on Sunday afternoon.

The center offered live bluegrass music, a raffle and activities for kids, as well as a chance to meet all of the animals.

The facility features 13 full-size horses, 3 miniature horses and other farm animals.

A horse hangs their head out of the stall to greet people walking by

The non-profit provides equine-assisted activities to individuals with disabilities.

“We are so grateful for the way the north central West Virginia community supports us,” said Casey Conaway, Director of Development at On Eagles’ Wings Therapeutic Horsemanship. “Our motto at On Eagles’ Wings is ‘changing lives one hoof beat at a time’, and it takes a whole entire herd from the community to do that. So, we just want to thank everybody for their support.”

On Eagles’ Wings Therapeutic Horsemanship is located at 371 Opekiska Ridge Road in Fairmont. You can learn more about their center by visiting their website here.