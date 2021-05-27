Only Marion County Chick-fil-A and Starbucks re-open to the public

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Marion County residents can now enjoy a Chick-fil-A sandwich and some Starbucks coffee again.

Falcon Center Chick-fil-A

Fairmont state has reopened its dining services to the public. The change came with the announcement of a phased reopening of the entire campus that started May 5.

The Chick-fil-A and Starbucks on campus are the only ones in Marion County. The public can access the Falcon Center restaurants through the Squibb Wilson Boulevard campus entrance. Upon entering campus, guests will find directional signage to the Falcon Center, where visitors can access the building through the back entrance. Metered parking is available between the Education Building and the Falcon Center.

Falcon Center Starbucks

“For so long, Fairmont State has been in the community of Fairmont, and then when that separation kind of happened due to the pandemic, it was hard,” Matthew Swain, chief of police and director of emergency management, said. “And so, to see new faces in here, to see the community members coming in and using the rec center, going to Chick-fil-A and Starbucks, it’s nice to see some new faces.”

“It’s extremely special for us to be able to offer these to, not only our students year-round, but to also offer them to the surrounding communities and individuals who want to come in and enjoy something like this but don’t have the opportunity to drive 30 or 45 minutes to get it,” Christa Kwiatkowski, VP of administration and fiscal affairs, said.

The hours for Fairmont State’s dining services are listed below:

Chick-fil-A: Monday–Friday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Starbucks: Monday–Thursday, 8 a.m.–2 p.m.

Dining Hall: Monday–Thursday Breakfast: 8 a.m.–9 a.m. Lunch: 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Dinner: 4 p.m.–6 p.m.

Dining Hall: Friday Breakfast: 8 a.m.–9 a.m. Lunch: 11 a.m.–1 p.m.



For directions on getting to the Falcon Center click here.