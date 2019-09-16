Organizations come to agreement to bring all-inclusive park to Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Three West Virginia-based organizations are coming together to make one of the first all inclusive parks in the state.

On September 9 officials from the City of Fairmont announced a partnership with the aluminum products manufacturer, Novelis, to renovate East Fairmont’s Norwood Park.

The city and Novelis officials from Fairmont were joined by the Disability Action Center to discuss plans to build an all-inclusive park.

“I think all of that will tie in with the fun stuff you think about as a park, but taking into consideration the safety, accessibility and fun,” said Julie Sole, director of the Disability Action Center.

Novelis pledged to match up to $75,000 in funds, based on the cost of playground equipment, helping to make the $150,000 goal with more fundraising to go.

The company will also provide volunteers who will work on the park renovation.

