FAIRMONT, W.Va. – On Saturday, May 7, Girl Scouts joined at the Grow With Me event at Mary Lou Retton Park in Fairmont to learn about what it means to be a Girl Scout and how to join.

Starting at 10 a.m., young girls in pre-k and kindergarten from Region 3 of the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council, as well as neighboring areas, enjoyed outdoor themed snacks and were invited to plant flowers, paint pots and do other outdoor activities, despite the rain.

Andrea Rounds, the Region 3 Membership Delivery Manager, said that Girl Scouts has changed a bit from the past and are now active in STEM and cyber security programming with the FBI, as well as outdoor activities and even trailblazer groups that do high adventure activities.

Their values remain the same as when the organization first started, though.

“One of the things that it does is it builds girls the courage, confidence, and character who seek to make the world a better place. Ultimately, no matter what the Girl Scout experience is like for each little girl, they’re gonna make an impact on the community,” said Rounds.

She also said the fact that Girl Scouts is girl led, empowers them to make their own choices.

Miss West Virginia Teen, Brylee Knotts, and Miss West Virginia, Jaelyn Wratchford, joined in on the fun, as well!

If you are interested in learning more about joining Girl Scouts, head over to girlscouts.info/fun to learn more. More events will be hosted later in the year.