Outreach programs & podcasts among latest updates in Marion County FRN

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Family Resource Network held a community meeting on Wednesday for its members to give an update on their organizations.

Organizations in attendance include UniCare, Tygart Valley United Way, The Fairmont-Morgantown Housing Authority, Milan Puskar Health Right and many more.

Several organizations with updates had recently received grants, like the Milan Puskar Health Right. They were awarded a grant to start the new Milan Puskar Community Outreach Program.

“We got a grant in the latter part of the fall for a community outreach program to be started, and we really have been going out in the community starting here in January,” said Leeanna Marks of the newly-formed program.

Marks said that the program has administered PCR and rapid COVID-19 tests and COVID-19 and flu vaccines, among other things. The program is hoping to educate staff and expand its community outreach program soon.

The Marion County Family Resource Network also hosts a weekly podcast, filled with helpful information. You can check out that podcast every Wednesday on their Facebook page here.