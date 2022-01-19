Outreach programs & podcasts among latest updates in Marion County FRN

Marion

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Family Resource Network held a community meeting on Wednesday for its members to give an update on their organizations.

Organizations in attendance include UniCare, Tygart Valley United Way, The Fairmont-Morgantown Housing Authority, Milan Puskar Health Right and many more.

Several organizations with updates had recently received grants, like the Milan Puskar Health Right. They were awarded a grant to start the new Milan Puskar Community Outreach Program.

“We got a grant in the latter part of the fall for a community outreach program to be started, and we really have been going out in the community starting here in January,” said Leeanna Marks of the newly-formed program.

Marks said that the program has administered PCR and rapid COVID-19 tests and COVID-19 and flu vaccines, among other things. The program is hoping to educate staff and expand its community outreach program soon.

The Marion County Family Resource Network also hosts a weekly podcast, filled with helpful information. You can check out that podcast every Wednesday on their Facebook page here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories