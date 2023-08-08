FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A spike alert has been issued in Marion County after three overdoses were recorded by Overdose Mapping and Application Programs in the past 24 hours, including one that was deadly.

Marion County QRT & Harm Reduction shared its Connection Line along with a warning about the overdoses. Its connection line, 304-278-4025, provides naloxone and/or testing strips.

The organization didn’t specify what type of drug was involved in the overdoses, or exactly where in Marion County they happened.

West Virginia Office of Drug Control Policy data shows 103 EMS-suspected overdoses in Marion County to date in 2023, with 3.1% of which resulted in the subject being found dead on the scene. The data also shows that 63.6% of EMS-suspected Marion County overdose patients have been given naloxone, an opioid overdose reversal drug often referred to by the brand name Narcan.