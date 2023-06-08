FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — An overdose spike alert was issued in Marion County, West Virginia on Thursday.

Marion County QRT & Harm Reduction said there have been three total overdoses in the area in the last 24 hours.

The group is encouraging anyone in need of Narcan, fentanyl test strips or other types of support to call the QRT Connection Line at 340-278-4025, (844) HELP4WV (844-435-7498) or Never Use Alone at 1-800-484-3731.

This comes after Marion County QRT issued a spike alert after three people overdosed in the span of 24 hours last week, with one of those overdoses being fatal.