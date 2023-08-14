FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Marion County Quick Response Team and Harm Reduction (QRT) released on Monday that an overdose spike alert has been issued in the county.

According to a Facebook post from the QRT made just after 10 a.m., three overdoses have been reported in the county in the past 24 hours. The spike was reported by the Overdose Detection Mapping Application Program (ODMAP), which is not openly available to the public but helps inform first response teams like EMS, law enforcement and other health officials.

“We want you to be aware in case numbers climb in your area,” the QRT said in the post.

Naloxone/Narcan is available for free at multiple locations in the area, including the health department in Fairmont, according to the QRT resource map.

Another overdose spike was issued in the county last week after multiple overdoses, including one death.