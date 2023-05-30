FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A bad batch/spike alert is in effect, Marion County QRT & Harm Reduction announced on Tuesday.

According to Marion County QRT, three people have overdosed in the county in the past 24 hours; one death was reported.

Marion County QRT is encouraging those who are in need of opioid overdose reversal drugs like Narcan, test strips or other kinds of support to reach out to its connection line, 304-278-4025, Help4WV at 844-435-7498 or Never Use Alone at 1-800-484-3731.

This is the second overdose spike alert that the Marion County QRT has issued this month, with just two weeks between the two.