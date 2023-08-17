FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Most dogs enjoy going on walks or playing fetch in their spare time. That’s not the case with Ozzie, a Golden Doodle who spends most of his time at the Literacy Volunteers of Marion County and enjoys learning to read for treats.

While Ozzie does enjoy playing an occasional game of fetch, his favorite pastime is helping the community of Marion County increase literacy for adults and children.

Ozzie with his Literacy Volunteers of Marion County Bandana

“Our mission statement here at LVMC is everyone deserves a right to learn to read and write, and we mean everyone and so Ozzie is learning to read,” said Susan May, Executive Director of Literacy Volunteers of Marion County.

Ozzie is learning to read from his owner, Susan May, who holds up signs which say sit, speak and down. He then performs the command on the card without any verbal indication from his owner. Once he’s done the command he is rewarded with a treat. Ozzie and his owner are currently working on learning the “ball” command.

Ozzie Learning to Read with his Owner Susan May

Ozzie works alongside May and the rest of the volunteers to provide free one-on-one tutoring. May said that Ozzie creates a stress-free environment where people aren’t afraid to open up and step outside their comfort zone when it comes to reading.

“He greets everybody,” May said. “People are relaxed when they come in and he greets them with a smile, whether it’s their first time here or their hundredth time here.”

Literacy Volunteers of Marion County is creating a new program where people who are uncomfortable with reading can come read to Ozzie because he does not judge. They can sign up for ten-minute classes where they will sit down with Ozzie and read him a book to practice their literacy skills. To find out more about this program and other programs the Literacy Volunteers of Marion County offers you can visit their website at learntoreadmarion.net.