Palatine Park hosts Allman Brothers Tribute

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Palatine Park continued its Sounds of Summer Concert Series with a tribute to the Allman Brothers.

“The Allman Brothers goes back to the sixties, when I was in grade school and my sister was listening to the Allman Brothers. And it’s one of those bands that generation after generation, have embraced their music,” said John Provins, events coordinator for Marion County Parks and Recreation.

The park quickly filled up as fans were eager to hear some of their favorite classic’s from the 60’s.

Although there are only a few more Saturdays in the Sound of Summer Concert Series, officials say they’re already booking bands for next year that they believe the public will enjoy.