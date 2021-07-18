Palatine Park hosts Appalachian All-Star Weekend

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Palatine Park is hosting its All-Star Weekend in the park with performers Ducain and The Bones of J.R. Jones.

Organizers of the event said not even the rain could keep the people from coming out to the park and the performers from putting on a quality show. Also, organizers stated the two performers both focus heavily on Appalachian music.

“People just haven’t been out. So, they are very happy to hear anything, but the level of talent that we’ve had this year is exceptional, and I think people are responding to that, they’re understanding that they’re seeing that, so they’re appreciating that,” said Kris Cinalli, Marion County Commission Administrator.

On Sunday, there will be a play called the Twelfth Night in Palatine Park by The Rustic Mechanicals a Shakespeare Troupe from right here in our area.

“We have the New Faces of Country actually the last weekend of July. We have Tyler Reese Tritt who is Travis Tritt’s daughter, Dillon Carmichael, and Johnny Cash’s grandson Thomas Gabriel,” Cinalli said. “So, I think it will be neat to kind of catch up with the next generation; the people who are keeping it alive although they are totally doing their own thing.”

On August 7, Palatine Park will be hosting a Taste of New Orleans with Rebirth Brass Band, Cat Wright, and Blair Crimmins. Organizers also said there will be plenty of New Orleans-style Cajun foods from vendors at the August event.