FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Attendees showed up and enjoyed a free yoga class Sunday at the Blissful Yoga Festival at Palatine Park.

This is the seventh year of the yoga festival in the park and instructors said with yoga you can get a stretch, do strength building, work on balance and mental clarity. Every Tuesday at 7 p.m., residents can participate in a yoga class in the park, funded by a donation.

“Please come to my park class on Tuesday at 7 p.m. because I get a lot of beginners, and people, like I said I own a yoga studio, and I know it’s a little nerve-racking to come into the studio setting. I’ve been doing this eight years and I just know that this is true, but the park is different,” said yoga instructor Sheray Efaw, also known as WV Yoga Girl.

17 local vendors also joined the Yoga Festival to offer their goods. Efaw said that events like the festival bring the community together while sharing the joy of yoga to more people.