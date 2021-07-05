Palatine Park offers free concert Saturday night

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Palatine Park announced that it will host the Johnnie Johnson Festival on Saturday, July 10.

The concert will begin at 6 p.m. and admission is free. Performers for this event will include Analisa and John, B.B. King Blues Band, and Black Joe Lewis and The Honeybears.





Courtesy Photos: Palatine Park

The duo Analida and John are based out of Nashville and perform covers from a variety of genres. John Gallo does have roots in north central West Virginia.

The B.B. King Blues Band has years of experience working with King and is said to perform the “most authentic blues around.”

Black Joe Lewis and The Honeybears will perform rock music infused with blues and soul.

For more information on the festival, visit Palatine Park’s website. The event will also be live-streamed on the website.