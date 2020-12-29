Palatine Park plans for a big summer of 2021

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Due the global pandemic, several of the second half events at Palatine Park were cancelled this past summer. The Palatine Park team, however, is not dwelling on it but rather planning for an even bigger 2021 line up.

With the new year, there is new possibilities, and Palatine Park hopes to accomplish everything that 2020 took away from them. Live concerts and events have already been scheduled for summer 2021.

They hope to have a bigger physical presence at each event this summer. The team at the park is hoping for the best, and more than prepared for the worst.

“We’re hoping with the vaccines rolling, I mean I know that the numbers are terrible now. Its hard to even imagine that in just five or six months we’ll be ready to do something…but, you know, hopefully the numbers will calm down, and we’ll get some control of this thing, and we’ll be good to go by late may early June,” said Palatine Park Organizer Kris Cinalli.

For more information on everything Palatine Park related, check its Facebook page for the most up to date information. September has been left completely open in the result of needing to reschedule, due to cancellations.