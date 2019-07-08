Palatine Park prepares for 4th annual ThundeRRR In The Park event for disabled veterans

FAIRMONT W.Va – On Saturday Palatine Park will be filled with vendors, bands and other activities to honor and support Disabled American Veterans at the fourth annual ThundeRRR In The Park event

“West Virginia is one of the highest populations of veterans within the country. Ever since World War II the West Virginia folks have stepped up and done their duties, so we need to make sure we take care of the veterans in West Virginia. They have already taken care of us,” said John Provins, event director of MCPARC.

The free event will kick off at 4:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon with a car and bike show, followed by entertainment throughout the night.

The event will take place from 4-10 p.m. Below is a lineup for who will hit the main stage at Palatine Park for ThundeRRR In The Park.

Guitars for Vets (4 p.m.)

Cult of Conspiracy (5 p.m.)

Stevie Lewis & Friends (6:30 p.m.)

Johnny Freak Band (8 p.m.)