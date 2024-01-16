FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Just because it’s freezing outside doesn’t mean it’s too early to dream about warm weather and concerts on the Monongahela River at Palatine Park.

Over the weekend, the park announced the lineup for the 10th anniversary of its summer concert series, which kicks off Memorial Day Weekend and runs until the end of August.

Here are the concerts you can look forward to this summer:

Friday, May 24 – RagDolls Aerosmith Tribute (Three Rivers Festival)

Saturday, May 25 – ZOSO The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Tribute (Three Rivers Festival)

Saturday, June 1 – Echos The American Pink Floyd

Saturday, June 8 – The Janis Joplin Experience with special guest The Allmost Brothers

Saturday, June 22 – The Ten Band Tribute to Pearl Jam with special guest Lounge Fly – Stone Temple Pilots Tribute

Saturday, June 29 – Trish Toledo with special guest Jason Joshua

Saturday, July 6 – Wanted: The Bon Jovi Tribute Band with special guest Motorcycle Drive-By (Independence Day Celebration)

Saturday, July 13 – The Gripsweats with special guests A.J. & The Jiggawatts and The Soul Miners (Johnnie Johnson Festival)

Saturday, July 29 – Yellow Dubmarine – The Reggae/Dub Beetles Tribute

Saturday, Aug. 3 – The Warped Tour Band, All The Blink Things – Blink 182 Tribute and Dookie – Green Day Tribute

Saturday, Aug. 10 – Reverend Payton’s Big Damn Band with special guest The Hi-Jivers

Saturday, Aug. 17 – Half Step – A Grateful Dead Tribute

Saturday, Aug. 24 – Absolute Queen The Ultimate Tribute to Queen

Several weekends will have non-music events; on Saturday, June 15, the Buddy Trail Fishing Championship will be held at the park, and on Saturday, July 20, Shakespeare in the Park: The Tempest will be held.

More details, such as times and ticket prices—although many of the shows are free—will be released closer to the events on the Palatine Park website and Facebook page.