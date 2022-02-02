Palatine Park set to undergo improvements

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Palatine Park in Fairmont is set to undergo some upgrades before summer 2022.

On Wednesday, engineers from Thrasher presented the Marion County Commissioners an outline of all the new improvements that will be made.

Engineers presenting outline of improvements to Palatine Park (WBOY Image)

The plans include a shade cover over current seating areas, an extended playground, bleacher seating, additional bench seating and shade covers over the splash pad area.

Randy Elliott, President of Marion County Commission, said they have something designed for all ages in the park improvements.

“I’m very proud of the success we’ve had in the past, and I’m very proud of what we’re about to do with all these improvements,” Commissioner Elliott said. “Every year, we do something different, we add onto it, make it more popular.”

The county commission acquired the park space nearly seven years ago and takes pride in the attraction it draws to Marion County.

“We provide a source of entertainment that you can’t find anywhere else in the area, and we have a lot of people from Harrison and Mon County come down here, not only to go to the splash park and the things that we have for the kids, but to come to this adult entertainment too,” Elliott said.

Palatine Park (WBOY Image)

The park is set to hold several events in the summer of 2022 targeted for adults, including several tribute band concerts and a fishing competition that hopes to draw in thousands of people.

“They spend a lot of time here in Marion County,” Elliott said about the concert and competition attendees. “They stay at our hotels, they spend money here, they eat here. So, it’s a big economic boost too for Marion County to have Palatine Park do well.”

The improvements are expected to cost nearly $750,000 but the commission has not accepted any bids for the project yet.