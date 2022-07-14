FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The splash pad in Palatine Park is closing Friday so that crews can install a playground and shade structure.

The park said in a Facebook post on Thursday that it hopes to be able to re-open on Saturday, July 16 once some of the work is completed.

If it can’t reopen on Saturday, it said it will share an update as soon as possible.

Fairmont-area residents can head to the 12th Street Pool or East Marion Park’s wave pool to cool off while Palatine Park’s splash pad is closed.

Palatine Park is undergoing a series of updates. The park, located on Everest Drive, just unveiled a new mural showcasing regional music and artists. Other enhancements announced in May when the construction project began included added covered seating, shading areas, an extended playground and new water park features.