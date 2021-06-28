Palatine Park to host 4th of July weekend celebration

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Palatine Park, in Fairmont, will host a two-day celebration in honor of Independence Day weekend.

The weekend celebration will consist of a concert on Saturday, July 3, with performances from The Benderz and ESCAPE. On Saturday, July 4, entertainment will be provided by DJ Sean Nice, followed by a fireworks display.

The Benderz are a multi-genre touring band based out of Philadelphia. ESCAPE a Journey tribute band, who like Journey, also features five top California musicians.

Courtesy Photo: ESCAPE

Courtesy Photo: The Benderz

The concert and festivities will begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The fireworks are set to begin at 10 p.m. Admission is free for all events.

For more information, visit palatineparkwv.com. This webpage is also where the events will be livestreamed.