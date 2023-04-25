FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH) announced that an Interstate 79 entrance ramp will be closed daily until next week.

The northbound on ramp at exit 133/Kingmont Road was already closed when the DOH sent the release to 12 News Tuesday morning. The project will only affect the northbound entrance ramp, and all the other exit 133 ramps will remain open. The DOH said that the closure will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily until Sunday, April 30.

The project is for ramp reconstruction and is part of the ongoing I-79 widening project in the Fairmont area.

Those who want to enter I-79 to go northbound from Kingmont Road should get on I-79 southbound, take exit 132/White Hall and then use the northbound entrance ramp at exit 132.

The release said that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the schedule of the project.