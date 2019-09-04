PC&TC and WV Autism Training Center announce new online autism mentor training program

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Pierpont Community & Technical College and the West Virginia Autism Training Center of Marshall University have created a 100 percent online Autism Mentor Training Program.

The autism mentor online training is designed to provide aides working in West Virginia public schools with information needed to help satisfy the state requirements of autism mentors.

Kimberly Cale

“It’s very important for those that are interacting with the autistic population to understand all of the things that occur throughout the day that might make their life easier,” said Kimberly Cale, Vice President Student Services and Enrollment Management. “Easier for them to understand, different ways that they learn, trying to bring them to a understanding of any type of education that they are receiving.”

The course will provide 30 hours of instruction in ASD characteristics, behavior techniques, classroom strategies, social supports and other topics relevant to helping students with ASD.

Those interested in registering for the course can head to the Pierpont Austism website.