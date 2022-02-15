FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Some of Pierpont Community & Technical College’s faculty and staff feel their Board of Governors is not acting in their best interest.

In the ongoing discussions of whether to join back together with Fairmont State University, Pierpont’s Board of Governors has previously approved of a legislature being written for consideration of a merger.

In a statement read by Susan Woods Coffindaffer, Pierpont’s Faculty Senate President, “Faculty Senate voted against a potential merger and directed the Senate Executive Committee to Identify grievances and draft a Resolution and Complaint of No Confidence against Pierpont’s BOG.”

Old sign on Squibb Wilson Blvd. entrance of Fairmont State’s campus (WBOY Image)

The statement included six grievances the Faculty Senate has against the BOG:

Pierpont Board of Governor members have conflicts of interest that create the appearance of impropriety and taint the decisions of the whole.

Pierpont Board of Governors has violated the duty of loyalty to Pierpont Community and Technology College to put the institution’s interests first and to act in ways consistent with the institution’s mission.

Pierpont Board of Governors lacks transparency in decision-making processes as members have held private, unannounced meetings that compromise board decisions, and they have violated their duty of care to carry out their responsibilities in good faith in the best interests of Pierpont Community and Technology College.

Pierpont Board of Governors has violated the duty of obedience to advance the mission of the Pierpont Community and Technical College, and some members have not advocated in the college’s best interest.

Pierpont Board of Governors has violated the duty of due diligence to Pierpont Community and Technical College to investigate and exercise care before entering into an agreement with FSU or any other party.

Chair Hinkle’s behavior at Harrison County Commission meetings and misrepresentations to the press and the college community violate Pierpont’s conduct code such that Chair Hinkle should not be Pierpont’s voice.

The statement then references 12 News for a video example of Mr. Hinkle’s behavior at Harrison County Commission which can be seen here.

One of the biggest questions the faculty have been asking is why the college is still paying Fairmont State funding if they’re currently two separate institutions.

“Our board of governors keeps putting barriers in our way and we don’t understand why,” Coffindaffer said. “At the last meeting they were questioning $170,000 for janitorial services at middle town common when we pay Fairmont State $65,000 right now for services and when the board asked what’s the itemization for that all we could say is ‘Fairmont State tells us that’s what were supposed to pay, and we pay it we don’t get an itemization.’”

The Faculty Senate statement said that their resolution would be for Pierpont to remain fully independent and that any appointed member of the BOG who cannot advocate for Pierpont’s independence should be replaced.

No legislation about a merger or partnership between Fairmont State University and Pierpont has been presented in a BOG meeting yet. Coffindaffer said they will present their No Confidence vote to the governor.

“Let me be clear so our elected leaders hear and know: This one-sided endeavor is not accepted by the groups that make up Pierpont,” the statement form Pierpont’s Faculty Senate said.

This the first time Pierpont’s Faculty Senate has voted No Confidence against its Board of Governor’s.

Several other points of concern were presented by Coffindaffer during the presentation meeting of the Faculty Senate statement.

She said there was an attempt in 2021 for Fairmont State to “take over” Pierpont. During a meeting between each institution about that matter, representatives agreed to divide property and set a date for Pierpont to vacate spaces on Fairmont states campus according to Coffindaffer.

“When you consider what obligations Pierpont had to undertake in order to be independent of Fairmont State that, that agreement was unconscionable. Pierpont did not have representation during that meeting when that memorandum of understanding was reached and … I don’t see any of what I guess I could call sacrifices on Fairmont State’s part,” Coffindaffer said.

Coffindaffer said four Pierpont programs remain on Fairmont State property. Some Pierpont staff members said they have been locked out of buildings on Fairmont States campus that they still have programs in on multiple days.

As part of that separation agreement, Pierpont must pay Fairmont State $1.5 million until 2032 according to Coffindaffer who said that is the reason Pierpont’s BOG suggested that the college is not financially viable.

“The board has been examining Pierpont’s budget and we are deeply concerned about the financial

viability of the institution. It is because of this that we have decided it is best to explore an affiliation

with Fairmont State,” a statement dated Jan. 28 from David Hinkle, chairman of Pierpont’s BOG said.

“As of December, 31 we have 180 of cash on hand. We were in the black at the end of the year. I don’t know where this board is coming from except that there was a story that they wanted to tell,” Coffindaffer said.

In a statement released by Fairmont State on Feb. 10, they addressed those payments and said “On April 1, 2021, Fairmont State and Pierpont entered into a final separation agreement that laid out obligations of each institution. It addressed the manner in which Pierpont would continue to support debt service payments for bonds in which its revenues had been pledged from 2002 through 2032, when the debt is extinguished. The agreement calls for Pierpont’s portion of the debt service to be provided through a payment of $1.3M in FY22 and $1.5M from FY23-FY32.”

Coffindaffer also brought up concerns about specific members of the BOG.

Coffindaffer said five of Pierpont’s board of governors are affiliated with the aviation industry and that “we think that our board is too conflicted and too centralized with the aviation industry.” She also said Dave Hinkle, the chairman of the Board of Governor’s, should have been ineligible to serve on the BOG because he is a Harrison County Commissioner.

When asked why the faculty and staff are not in favor of a merger with Fairmont State Coffindaffer said, “we don’t think it’s in our best interest of our students.” She explained that some students don’t want to be on a university campus and prefer the smaller classes and lower costs.

“We’re the ones right now who hear students cries about ‘am I going to graduate, will I be able to afford to go to school?’ And if you ask me the students have been totally left out of this and if you ask me Pierpont has been totally left out of this,” Coffindaffer said.

Coffindaffer said she doesn’t think many would be opposed to looking at a partnership with Fairmont State where Pierpont maintained their independence. She referenced several West Virginia schools that accepted Pierpont students after two years and allowed them to transfer all their credits to then work towards a four-year baccalaureate degree.

Coffindaffer also said during the meeting that this specific BOG has never met with the Pierpont Faculty Senate for any meeting.

The general Pierpont Board of Governor’s meeting that was scheduled for Feb. 15 was canceled due to COVID according to Coffindaffer.