PC&TC offers condensed 12-week term for students

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Pierpont Community and Technical College is offering a condensed 12-week term for students for this school year.

David Beighley

“One of the big things with the 12 week flex schedule is that it is eligible. Any student who will enrolling in the 12 week schedule is eligible for West Virginia Invest Grant -”

“- We’ve also seen opportunities for students who maybe for example might’ve started another institution, had to stop out and really want to try to do things to get back on path and this was an opportunity for them to do so. In addition to that, some of our other students maybe they might’ve began a class that was not necessarily the right fit for them, the beginning of the week schedule is a way for them to get back on track,” said David Beighley, dean for School of Education & Professional Studies.

Although anyone can enroll, the shortened term (which contains the same

course material as the usual 16-week classes) is targeted at working or non-traditional students who would have less time to spend in the classroom.

“Really what we pride ourselves in is offering that flexibility for our student populations. We still obviously have the 16 week term, the 12 week term and we also offer the eight week term for our students as well. So, really it enables our students to begin their studies at times that are going to be most convenient for their schedules,” said Beighley.

The deadline for students to apply for the flexible 12 week term will be September 19.

Classes being offered during this condensed term include:

Introduction to Business

Introduction to Human Communication

Written English 1

Medical Terminology

Introduction to Health Careers

Bioethics

Race, Class, Gender and Sexuality

Math Fundamentals

Computer Concepts and Applications

General Science

To enroll, contact Pierpont Community & Technical College’s Student Services Office at 304-367- 4907 or visit the Pierpont Website for more information.

