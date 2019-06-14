PC&TC to host summer manufacturing camp

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fabricator’s Manufacturers Association, with the help of Pierpont Community and Technical College, are offering 15 students an opportunity to participate in a summer manufacturing camp.

Nuts, Bolts & Thing-a-Majigs Camp is a non-profit foundation that offers scholarships for manufacturing students, as well as grants for science, technology, engineering, and math educators.

Students will also be able learn how to make a digital name badge or digital display, use CAD to design their own faceplate for digital display, use a 3-D printer to make a personalized nameplate, computer program the display and much more.

“It’s the fabrication of that that helps them understand what they can do. Like you were saying by their own hands and stuff like that. The industry and workforce really does need those type of people and skills and it can be a lucrative career,” said Travis Miller, director of ATC.

The children will also get to keep the display unit and will have the skills to change the display if they desire.

Career talks and tours with local industry will also occur with possible companies like Dominion, First Energy, Thrasher, Bombardier, Pryatt Whitney and others.

The camp takes place from July 15 to 19 at the Advanced Technology Center in Fairmont.

The camp will run from 8:30 to 3:00 p-m daily with lunch provided.