FAIRMONT, W.Va. – On Wednesday, early voting started for the primary elections in West Virginia.

In Marion County, there are more than a dozen races and two levies on the ballot. For the first time in the county, the elections will go by the new districts. The new districts mean that thousands of voters will have to find their new precincts.

Early Voting poll in Marion County

Marion County Clerk Julie Kincaid encouraged people to vote early to avoid any confusion on election day.

The Marion County early voting locations are the J. Harper Meridith Building, the White Hall Public Safety Building and the Farmington Community Building.

Kincaid said on Wednesday that voting was going well at the locations.

“This is always a big day for us because we’re trying to open three locations at the same time. It’s a lot of work, so we’re spread all throughout the county trying to make sure things are going well at each location and at this point it is,” Kincaid said.

Polls are open 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Early voting ends May 7 and Election Day is May 10.

