FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Drivers strolled their way into the second annual Friendly City Car Show, held July 16 in Fairmont.

Classic vehicles from the 1920s all the way to vehicles made today pulled into Monroe Street for the car show. Main Street Fairmont hosted the event for people to enjoy in conjunction with their Hometown Market event.

Car from the Friendly City Car Show held in Fairmont (WBOY – Image)

The Hometown Market event showcases vendors near and far to sell their products to the community. Main Street Fairmont executive director, Dan Swiger, said he was overall pleased with the combination of the car show and market.

“I love seeing people downtown. We have the chance to bring vendors as far as Davis and Thomas today,” Swiger said. “Our goal is to bring people downtown but also to work with these artisans and crafters so that hopefully someday their businesses will grow and they could actually occupy a storefront downtown.”