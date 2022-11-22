FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A person who was part of Marion County Schools is no longer employed after the Board of Education met to discuss discipline for allegedly exposing students to sexually explicit material.

The Board of Education listed an item on its agenda for Monday’s meeting as the superintendent recommends the suspension of an employee for 30 days for exposing students to sexually explicit material.

The agenda listed the suspension to be severed from Nov. 4 to Jan. 3, 2023. The name of the employee was not listed.

Donna Hage, the Marion County Schools Superintendent said in a statement to 12 News “Regarding a personal issue, we must remain confidential. The employee no longer holds a position in Marion County schools.”

No other information about the matter was given. It’s unclear if the employee resigned or was let go.