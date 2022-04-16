FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Pierpont Community & Technical College’s vet tech program held their last community pet wash for the semester on April 15 and 16.

Dogs and cats were pampered with a bath, blow dry, and nail trim. Additional services like ear cleanings were available, and the price varied by pet size. Funds from the pet wash support the education of the Pierpont vet tech program students.

The annual fundraiser provides a hands on opportunity for the students to practice what they’re learning in the classroom.

“The pet washes provide something you can’t get in the classroom, which is diversity. This gives us a variety of sizes and behaviors for us to work with, as well as customer service. So, it allows us to interact with the pet owners and hear their concerns, and we get to give feedback on how their dog behaved, how well we handled them, and it gives us just an opportunity to see how we can practice our skills better,” said Rayanna Tonkery, President, Student Vet Tech Association, Pierpont Technical Center.

Pierpont’s vet tech program will be doing a Wands For Wildlife fundraiser until April 27, where clean mascara wands are collected and sent to rescue organizations. Cleaned mascara wands can be dropped off at the Pierpont Vet Tech Center on the Locust Avenue Fairmont Campus.