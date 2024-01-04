FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Genoa Healthcare and Valley Healthcare held the grand opening of the Genoa Healthcare pharmacy located within the outpatient office of Valley in Fairmont.

The location primarily focuses on mental health care and, according to officials, will primarily carry mental health pharmaceuticals.

Valley Healthcare CEO, Brian Sharp said this pharmacy’s location will be better for rural communities in West Virginia, making pharmaceutical treatment more accessible.

“They can come in, they can see their psychiatrist, they can get a prescription and they can have it filled before they leave and so they don’t have to make multiple trips. They don’t have to wait at a pharmacy while people are sniffling and sneezing and perhaps giving them something that they didn’t have when they got in line,” Sharp said.

As a full-service pharmacy, the new Genoa location carries all types of medications, but it specializes in behavioral health and substance use disorder treatment. Director of Operations of Genoa Healthcare, Nick Vucurevich, told 12 News that medication will be kept in stock so that patients can get their prescriptions quickly, and medications will also be available for delivery.

“So when patients see the prescriber’s here, their prescriber will send a prescription over to the pharmacy and typically, our pharmacies can get those turnaround in 15 minutes to 30 minutes, depending on how many medications that patient was sent over,” Vucurevich added.

Valley Healthcare clients and staff will also be able to get their prescriptions filled at the pharmacy, according to Sharp. He added that this is the first partnership between Genoa Healthcare and Valley Healthcare. With 750 pharmacies across the U.S., Genoa has 750 pharmacies in 48 different states, and this new pharmacy in Fairmont marks the 10th one in West Virginia, according to Vucurevich.