FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Crews from at least 11 fire departments worked together to put out a brush fire in Marion County on Wednesday.

The Valley Volunteer Fire Department shared photos of the efforts on its Facebook page, saying its crews were called to help with a large brush fire off of Mt. Zion Road at around 3:30 p.m. and found a fire growing rapidly overtop a hill, as well as an outbuilding that stored rough-cut lumber that was on fire.

Crews work to extinguish a Marion County brush fire off of Mt. Zion Road. Credit: Valley Volunteer Fire Department.

In addition to the Valley Volunteer Fire Department, crews from the Bunners Ridge, Boothsville, Monongah, Triune Halleck, Fairview, Farmington, Barrackville, Worthington, Winfield and Spelter volunteer fire departments all helped in the efforts to fight the fire, as well as neighbors, good samaritans, the Natural Resource Police and the West Virginia Division of Forestry, the post said.

Valley VFD said its crews were on the scene for about five and a half hours before going back into service at around 10 p.m.

On Wednesday, continued dry conditions prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Special Weather Statement for enhanced fire danger in West Virginia. Those conditions persisted on Thursday. Firefighters from West Virginia and beyond are also working to put out the Steep Valley Fire in the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve and the 947 Fire in the Monongahela National Forest in Pocahontas County.