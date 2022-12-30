A tractor-trailer disabled after coming close to hitting Yann’s Hot Dog Stand. Photo sent in by a viewer.

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A semi-truck came close to hitting Yann’s Hot Dog Stand on Friday.

A viewer sent 12 News photos of the scene at around 3 p.m. They show a tractor-trailer stopped near the building, with the back of the truck hanging over the curb.

A tractor-trailer disabled after coming close to hitting Yann’s Hot Dog Stand. Photo sent in by a viewer.

The Marion County 911 Center confirmed to 12 News that there was a tractor-trailer disabled by the restaurant, which is located at 300 Washington St. at the intersection of Jefferson and Washington streets in downtown Fairmont, but that no buildings were hit during the incident.

WV511.org showed a traffic backup near the scene Friday afternoon.