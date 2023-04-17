FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Pierpont Community and Technical College teamed up with the West Virginia Nursery and Landscape Association to host a Landscaping Technician Bootcamp.

The West Virginia Nursery and Landscape Association, or the WVNLA, reached out to officials at Pierpont Community and Technical College as jobs became available within the growing West Virginian green industry.

The bootcamp is five days long with eight-hour class days, which makes out for a forty-hour week. Classes provide skillsets like mowing, landscape maintenance, plant installation, design and plant layout. Attendees of this bootcamp will also receive a ten-hour OSHA training certification.

12 News spoke with Michael Biafore, chairman of the Workforce Development Committee of the WVNLA, about why these training courses were so essential.

“From a landscape standpoint, our profession in the state is really misunderstood by clients and vendors. They don’t understand what we do or the value of what we do, and by adding a professional training, we lend credence to the value of our services and we kind of expand the job market and help the economy,” Biafore said.

Pierpont and the WVNLA hope to hold this bootcamp again soon and are waiting for the completion of the first class to plan the next.