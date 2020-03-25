Pierpont Community & Technical College postpones May 2020 Commencement ceremony due to coronavirus

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Pierpont Community & Technical College announced in a press release on Wednesday that it has decided to postpone the upcoming 2020 Spring Commencement ceremony that was scheduled to be held on May 7 at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center.

The release stated that the college made this decision in compliance with the recommendations of limiting meetings and gatherings to no more than 10 people and offering the flexibility of working and studying remotely due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In the release, college officials said they do not currently know the impact that this pandemic will have on the state or how long PC&TC will need to adhere to the recommended quarantine protocols. College officials said the decision to postpone the May commencement ceremony was made to ensure the safety of its students and employees.

The release stated that PC&TC will continue to award degrees to students who meet the requirements to graduate and that diplomas will be mailed out by June 30.

The college announced that it would be moving all classes to an online format earlier in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.