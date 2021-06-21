Pierpont Community & Technical College receives scholarship donation

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Pierpont Community & Technical College celebrated receiving a scholarship donation on Monday. The $20,000 donation was made by Howard and Leslie Clark through the Clark Opportunity Foundation.

College freshman are eligible to receive funding if they are enrolled in college 101 courses.

Leslie Clark, Howard Clark and Dr. Anthony Hancock

“It helps strengthen us in a multitude of ways,“ Dr. Anthony Hancock, Pierpont Community & Technical College president, said. “This is what I call a valued partnership and it’s reciprocal at the end of the day. Why this works for all of us who are in this room is one because, it shows that we care. Two, the Clark Foundation and Mr. and Mrs. Clark and Pierpont is connected to our community. And what we’re trying to do at the institution at Pierpont is we’re trying to ensure, to make sure as best we can, that we’re out in our community, we have conversations about those individuals who are either on the margins or who are not sure of what their next step is in terms of going to college. And so, with this particular foundation dollars is going to go with direct outreach to those students.”

Hancock said this is the first time the college has worked with the foundation, and they hope to work together more often.

“It was originated because of the need to, encourage additional students to acquire some type of post-secondary education or training,” Howard Clark said. “We have accomplished this through the offering of scholarships to students. Our foundation operates a lot with internships of existing college students, and we allow them to come up with some suggestions on where our foundation should go and one of the first changes our foundation made was to condition a tech scholarship.”