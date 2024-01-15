FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Despite having Monday off, faculty of Pierpont Community & Technical College spent their time off with local organizations in need of some helping hands.

Pierpont’s very first “Day of Service” was held on Jan. 15 in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, although the college plans to make this a tradition.

During its commemoration Monday morning, Pierpont’s president, Dr. Milan Hayward touched on why he felt compelled for the institution to get involved in this way.

“It’s in our name, Pierpont Community and Technical College. Collegiate work and training, talent development, all of that, is focused on our community,” Dr. Hayward said.

Service projects took place at Fairmont’s Union Rescue Mission, the Humane Society of Harrison County and within Pierpont for an in-house blood drive.

Volunteers who assisted the humane society worked to clean and disinfect the facility and meet a few of its furry residents.

“It’s really just getting into our community, letting them know about us and then us introducing ourselves to them,” Amanda Hawkinberry said in an interview with 12 News.

Those who volunteered at Fairmont’s Mission helped paint the walls of its family dorms.

12 News also spoke with Jacci Maier, Development Director of the Fairmont Union Rescue Mission, on the importance of volunteers to the facility.

“Volunteers are very crucial to everything that we do, it takes a village. It means a lot to us. It means a lot too, I think, to our community to show that we have people stepping up like this just out of the goodness of their hearts,” said Maier.

Pierpont Community & Technical College will hold another Community Service Day on Feb. 2 for employees, students and community members to get involved.

The second round will include jobs at the Humane Society of Harrison County and Union Mission as well as the inclusion of stocking, cleaning, unloading and pricing at the Hospice Care Thrift Shop in Fairmont.

You can get involved with Pierpont’s second Day of Service through this link.