Pierpont C&TC donates supplies to local hospitals to help with COVID-related needs

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Faculty from the school of health sciences at Pierpont Community & Technical College donated diagnostic supplies and personal protective equipment to different medical facilities in the area.

According to a press release sent out by PC&TC, faculty of the school met at the Advanced Technology Center and the Gaston Caperton Center to gather and sort supplies which would later be donated to UHC and Sonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The donated supplies included nitrile gloves, disposable medical coats, sterile gowns and other person protective equipment, as well as donating sterile swabs and viral collection systems to both of the hospitals’ laboratories, according to the release.

PC&TC has also begun working to 3-D print face shields in order to help limit the strain on the state’s resources for acquiring and distributing protective equipment to the area, according to a press release.

The masks are based off of a template and design supplied to the college from the W.Va. National guard.