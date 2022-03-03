FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Pierpont Community & Technical College is one step closer to becoming a part of Fairmont State University.

On Wednesday, West Virginia State Senators passed Bill 653 to make Pierpont a fully integrated division of Fairmont State University starting July 1, 2023.

Old sign on Fairmont State’s campus for Pierpont C&TC and Fairmont State

26 senators voted in favor of the bill including Sen. Mike Caputo (D) of Marion County. Those opposing the bill included Sen. Bob Beach (D) of Monongalia County.

“It’s the wrong way, the wrong direction to take for north central West Virginia. We don’t need to be eliminating, and the bill does eliminate, community college, a very successful community college that puts about 33 million dollars back in the economy every year,” Sen. Beach said. “We can’t allow that to happen. It’s just not good for north central West Virginia and job creation.”

The bill has now been sent to the house for review. If passed in the house, Pierpont Community & Technical College would not be able to be “a free-standing, independent community and technical college.”

David Hinkle, Chair of the Pierpont Board of Governors is excited the Senate passed the bill.

“I think it’s a great thing for both schools, and it’s a great thing for the students at Pierpont to know that we’re going to be able to join with Fairmont and be able to provide a good future for people that attend Pierpont Community & Technical College,” Hinkle said.

The faculty senate at Pierpont previously voted no confidence in their board of governors. Faculty Senate President Susan Coffindaffer said they don’t think bringing Pierpont and Fairmont State is in the best interest of their students. Hinkle said people need to understand that the board that is making the decision to bring the two institutions together is not the same board that made the decision to separate.

“The same agreement that we worked out this year was presented last year, and it didn’t happen,” Hinkle said. “This board of governors, once we were all appointed and found out what had been offered previously, asked Fairmont State and the state legislature to reevaluate and look at bringing the two schools back together so we can make sure that Pierpont provides opportunities of education for north central West Virginia.”

Sen. Beach believes Pierpont and Fairmont State need to be two standalone entities. He said years ago, the legislature determined that the four-year institutions could not deliver the two-year certificate programs in an expedited fashion.

“They were failing miserably,” Sen. Beach said.

The bill states that, if passed, Pierpont would not be able to seek accreditation. Sen. Beach said without being able to seek accreditation, this is not a reconfiguration but instead an elimination of a community college.

“That means that’s roughly 140 jobs that will be displaced and 1,600 students wondering what their future will be,” Sen. Beach said.

“I understand people that when they look and think that they’re going to lose their job I understand there’s always a concern and push back,” Hinkle said. “But, the board of governors at Pierpont, after looking at the agreement that was entered into the previous year and the programs that needed moved and the programs that need improved, it wasn’t finically possible to fulfill that agreement from last year.”

The bill states several conditions on changes in leadership if passed.

Bill 653 states that the new Fairmont State Board of Governors would increase to 15 people and at least one of those members will have “knowledge and practical experience in community and technical education.” It also states that “at least one of which shall be from the faculty of the Pierpont College of Community and Technical Education selected by the faculty senate” for the new member of the new BOG.

The bill also states that the administrative head of the Pierpont College of Community and Technical Education will be a dean and appointed by the President of Fairmont State University.

The bill also includes several conditions regarding courses and finances.

If passed, the bill would prohibit Fairmont State University from discontinuing the aviation maintenance technology program, which Pierpont currently offers, for three years. Additionally, Fairmont State would be required to “develop an articulation agreement of course credit transfer of two-year academic programs to four-year academic programs” for the students of Pierpont.

Regarding finances, if passed all revenue and refunding revenue bonds, the debt service, any trust agreements and any other capital debt service payment that was formerly the responsibility of Pierpont would now be the responsibility of the Board of Governors of Fairmont State University. All titles to all real property, facilities, and equipment would be transferred to Fairmont State.

Fairmont State University declined to comment on the passing of the bill in the senate.