Pierpont C&TC tutorial services awarded 5-year certification from international association

FAIRMONT W.Va. – Pierpont Community & Technical College announced Monday morning that its Tutorial Services Center has been awarded a five-year certification from the College Reading & Learning Association (CRLA).

The International Tutor Training Program Certification (ITTPC), which is administered by CRLA, sets professional standards of skill and training for tutors. It further provides recognition and positive reinforcement for tutors’ successful work with students in need of their services.

The ITTPC has certified more than 1,000 colleges around the world since 1989. Through its parent organization, CRLA, the program also provides a network for student-oriented professionals active in the fields of reading, learning assistance, developmental education, tutoring, and mentoring at the college/adult level.

The group’s most vital function and overall purpose is to provide a forum for the interchange of ideas, methods, and information to improve student learning and to facilitate the professional growth of its members.

Pierpont Community & Technical College offers free tutoring to all full- and part-time students. Peer tutoring is also available on a “drop-in” basis to students through the Tutorial Services Center located on the Locust Avenue campus.

Each semester, peer tutoring is available for most general required courses and for a variety of other courses. Students with documented disabilities may be eligible for additional support services.

Students are encouraged to request tutoring for extra academic support, especially if they are in danger of failing a class.

For more information about Pierpont’s tutoring services call (304) 367-4081 or visit pierpont.edu/current-students/studentservices/tutorial-services.