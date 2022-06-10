FAIRMONT, W.Va. – During the Fairmont State University Board of Governor’s meeting on Friday, the board voted to extend the Memorandum of Understanding with Pierpont Community & Technical College.

The extension will allow for Pierpont’s aviation maintenance technology program to continue to be housed in Fairmont State’s Robert C. Byrd National Aerospace Education Center until June 30, 2023. The extension also comes with the potential to extend an additional year.

Chairman Goldberg noted Fairmont State and Pierpont Community & Technical College will work to negotiate rates for the space that are amenable for both institutions. Back in February, a local lawmaker questioned the financial situation under which Pierpont and Fairmont State were co-existing. Now, a three-person committee will also be named with representatives from both the Fairmont State’s and Pierpont Community & Technical College’s Board of Governors.

“We as a Board want to support Pierpont Community & Technical College and the mechanics program,” Goldberg said. “It’s vital to north central West Virginia. It’s vital for job creation with all of the businesses at the airport. We are steadfast wanting to support the growth of that program, and this Board is very solid in that.”

Also in Friday’s meeting, the Board of Governors voted to enter negotiations to name current Vice President of Academic Affairs and Provost, Dianna Phillips, as the University’s interim president.